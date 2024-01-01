Police Appeal For Witnesses To Manurewa Shooting
Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB:
Police investigating a shooting in Manurewa
overnight, which left two people
in critical condition, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
At around
3.20am today, Police were called to an Addington Avenue
address
where two men were found unresponsive in a vehicle.
They were transported to hospital in a
critical condition with gunshot
wounds.
Police
remain at the scene and have closed off part of Addington
Avenue while
enquiries are ongoing.
We believe that
this was an isolated incident and there is not thought to
be
an ongoing risk to the community.
Police have
completed a scene examination and are making enquiries
to
determine the circumstances of the incident but are also seeking the
public’s help.
Police encourage
anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who
has
information that could assist with our enquiries, to contact Police on 105,
either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking
‘Update Report’.
Please reference file number 240101/2378.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.