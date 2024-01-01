Police Appeal For Witnesses To Manurewa Shooting

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police investigating a shooting in Manurewa overnight, which left two people

in critical condition, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 3.20am today, Police were called to an Addington Avenue address

where two men were found unresponsive in a vehicle.

They were transported to hospital in a critical condition with gunshot

wounds.

Police remain at the scene and have closed off part of Addington Avenue while

enquiries are ongoing.

We believe that this was an isolated incident and there is not thought to be

an ongoing risk to the community.

Police have completed a scene examination and are making enquiries to

determine the circumstances of the incident but are also seeking the

public’s help.

Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has

information that could assist with our enquiries, to contact Police on 105,

either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking

‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 240101/2378.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

