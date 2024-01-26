Update: Fatal river incident - Fiordland

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman

The Police investigation into a tragic incident that claimed the life of a 10-year-old child yesterday is ongoing.

The child was a visitor to New Zealand from New South Wales in Australia and died after falling into Marian Creek, in the Fiordland National Park.

The Marian Creek is an extremely fast-flowing, turbulent body of water.

Our investigation into the circumstances of this incident is continuing. We are aware of speculation that the child fell from a viewing platform, however this is incorrect.

The family has lost a young daughter, and a sister and we are doing what we can to support them. Both Police and Victim Support are working with the child’s whānau, and a Police family liaison officer is keeping them up to date with the investigation.

Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time and, understandably, they have requested privacy.

A report will be presented to the Coroner once the investigation is complete.

Police are unable to comment further at this time.

