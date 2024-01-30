CRL’s “Green Light” To Clear Temporary Station Building

Rail commuters returning to work from their well-earned summer break will notice a significant change around Waitematā (Britomart) Station this month: the start of work to remove the temporary building at the rear of the station on Commerce Street.

The building was erected in 2017, originally as the main station entrance while City Rail Link project works restored the station inside the venerable Chief Post Office building and constructed the twin tunnels in its basement.

With the completion of these works in 2021, the building was used as a base for CRL’s main Link Alliance contractor, enabling it to deliver a range of works that included construction of the "back of house" facilities, the installation of smoke protection systems, and raising the station concourse.

Last month, Link Alliance vacated the temporary building to allow Auckland Transport to prepare the site for CRL sub-contractors, Martinus, to start deconstruction from 22 January.

Removal will take approximately two months and is not expected to cause any significant disruption to commuters.

City Rail Link Ltd's Chief Executive, Dr Sean Sweeney, says the temporary building’s removal marks another significant step forward for a project already transforming Auckland.

“The land where the building stood will be turned into a vibrant people-friendly open space for all Aucklanders to enjoy – a plaza behind Waitematā Station between Tyler and Galway Streets,” Dr Sweeney says.

"Working in the heart of New Zealand's busiest city presents many unique challenges, but as we begin the removal of the temporary station building, I want to extend my gratitude to the commuters and Britomart community for their patience. Any large-scale infrastructure project is only possible with the backing of the community and its patience."

Dr Sweeney also extended CRL’s thanks to all its contractors, Auckland Council and Auckland Transport.

"These works represent another stage in what has been a colossal, complex and innovative team effort over many years at Waitematā as we worked together to keep our city moving and reshape the spaces around the station.”

Following the temporary building’s removal, Auckland Council will lead the construction of the plaza. Work on the plaza is planned to start this autumn. You can learn more about the design here.

