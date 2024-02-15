Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Revolutionising Disaster Preparedness And Resilience Together: Launching Disastrous

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Disastrous

[Wellington, New Zealand, February 12, 2024] – In a world where climate-related disasters have surged by over 80% in the last four decades, the need for innovative approaches to disaster management is more pressing than ever. That’s why Disastrous, formerly known as Hummingly, has announced its official rebranding and sharpened focus on upskilling humanity to navigate disasters collaboratively. With a vision to revolutionise disaster preparedness and resilience on the climate frontier, Disastrous is committed to fostering a community where individuals, organisations, and communities learn, prepare, and act together in the face of crises.

Elizabeth McNaughton, founder of Disastrous, emphasises the importance of leveraging collective strength to address the challenges of today's disasters, stating, "Humanity must learn to leverage the power of togetherness to rise to the demands of today's disasters."

Disastrous aims to bridge the adaptation gap by providing professional development workshops and co-designing events that facilitate collective learning, preparation and recovery for people working in disasters. By bringing together leaders, businesses, and communities, Disastrous seeks to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate crises with kindness, courage, and resilience.

McNaughton has led hundred million dollar recovery programs for New Zealand Red Cross and was an Executive Director at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. Internationally, Elizabeth has worked for the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. She is a Winston Churchill fellowship recipient, an Edmund Hillary Fellow and a co-author of Leading in Disaster Recovery: A Companion through the Chaos.

To supercharge this mission Disastrous has also assembled a world-class advisory board comprising experts from diverse fields:

- Professor Lucy Easthope: A leading authority on disaster recovery, Professor Easthope brings invaluable insights from her extensive experience advising on major disasters worldwide.
- Anne Leadbeater OAM: Recognized for her exemplary leadership in community recovery following bushfires, Anne Leadbeater is an expert in guiding communities through trauma and facilitating resilience.
- Benesia Smith MNZM: A champion of diversity and strategic thinking, Benesia Smith's leadership roles in disaster recovery and policy contribute invaluable perspectives to Disastrous' endeavours.
- Dr. Kate Brady: Driven by a passion for knowledge translation, Dr. Kate Brady specialises in sharing research and lived experiences to improve outcomes for disaster-affected communities.
- Kristen Lunman: With a wealth of experience in driving growth and innovation across various sectors, Kristen Lunman brings strategic expertise to Disastrous' mission.
- Rosalie Nelson: A respected leader in New Zealand's innovation sector, Rosalie Nelson's insights into global challenges align closely with Disastrous' vision for collective impact.

"Our mission at Disastrous is to empower leaders and communities to navigate disasters together," says Elizabeth McNaughton. "Helping support 40+ communities and 500+ people directly affected by cyclone gabrielle and Australian bushfires last year we saw that the leaders and organisations that had the capacity to collaborate got better outcomes.”

Disastrous invites leaders, organisations, and people working in disasters to join them and embark on a journey of collective resilience. For more information about Disastrous and its workshops, visit www.disastrous.co or contact Elizabeth McNaughton at elizabeth@disastrous.co.

