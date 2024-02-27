Police Acknowledge Final Sentencing Over Baby Arapera’s Death

Police acknowledge court proceedings coming to an end in seeking justice for the tragic death of Arapera Fia.

Two people have now been sentenced for the two-year-old’s death on 1 November 2021 in Weymouth.

Today, Nikitalove Tekotia was sentenced in the Auckland High Court to 12 months home detention for manslaughter.

Last year, Tyson Brown was sentenced for Arapera’s murder.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says investigators thoroughly investigated the case to hold those responsible to account.

“Investigating a homicide is a responsibility not taken lightly, especially in cases when it involves the death of an innocent child in suspicious circumstances,” he says.

The death of any child has a profound impact on whānau and the wider community, Detective Inspector Adkin says.

“I would like to acknowledge the investigation team’s professionalism and diligence on this case, many of whom have families of their own.

“I would also like to acknowledge Arapera’s whānau who cooperated and assisted Police right from the outset, so that we could find justice for this innocent young girl.

“Today’s sentencing brings what has been a challenging case to a close, and I wish Arapera’s whānau well as they move forward with their lives.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

