Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police recognise incidents in Taita this week

Friday, 1 March 2024, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Robert Rutene:

Hutt Valley Police will be visible in the Taita area today providing reassurance to residents following an eventful week.

Yesterday, Police received a number of calls from around 5:30pm of a large group of people fighting on High Street, Taita, around Walter Nash Stadium and the surrounding area.

There were reportedly up to 200 people involved, mainly youth, including students from local schools.

Hutt Valley Police attended, and were assisted by colleagues from Wellington, Kapiti, and Porirua.

The group was dispersed, and no charges have been filed in relation to the incident.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated by Police and staff will respond and, where appropriate, take enforcement action,” says Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Rob Rutene.

“There have been a handful of significant incidents this week with a serious assault on Monday and an extended response to a man with a firearm that resulted in a number of schools going into lockdown on Tuesday.

“Our enquiries have determined these incidents were unrelated and we have dedicated teams investigating both.”

A 26-year-old has been taken into custody in relation to Monday’s assault and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is next due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on 14 March.

“We believe those involved in this incident were known to each other and Police are actively looking for two other individuals that we understand to have been involved.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The 25-year-old man that was arrested following Tuesday’s firearms incident has since appeared in Hutt Valley District Court on charges of resisting police and using a firearm against police.

Taita residents can expect to see Police throughout the area to provide some comfort and reassurance to locals.

“It is never ideal when several significant incidents take place over such a short period, and we can reassure you that Police will continue to work hard to ensure you are safe and feel safe.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Newshub/Smokefree Twin Fiascos


Here’s a tale of two sunset industries. One has a track record of quality investigative reporting, and sound reportage of the 24/7 news cycle. The other sunset industry peddles a deadly substance that kills and injures tens of thousands of New Zealanders every year, while imposing significant annual costs on the public health system.

Which industry is this government rushing to assist..?
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 