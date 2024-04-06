Update: Search For Woman Missing In Pureora Forest Suspended

Inspector Will Loughrin, Area Commander Waikato West:

The search for Judy Donovan, the 79-year-old woman missing in the Pureora Forest since Saturday 23 March, has been suspended.

The area has been searched extensively in the intervening weeks, but unfortunately Judy has not been located. The decision has been made to cease searching at this time.

Police and the family remain in contact with locals in the area who have appropriate knowledge and experience regarding the area and the search.

Police and Judy’s family wish to thank everyone who has dedicated their time and effort assisting with the search. While your efforts have not resulted in the outcome that we were all hoping for, the energy and compassion that you brought to the search did not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated.

Police are providing support to Judy’s family, for whom this is a very difficult time. The family have requested privacy at this time.

Police want to see Judy Donovan brought home to her family and Police specialist Search and Rescue personnel are now planning how best to do this.

If you have informatin which may assist in locating Judy, but have not yet reported it to Police, please contact us via 105 - either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing file number 240326/8540.

