Hawke’s Bay Moves To Restricted Fire Season

Heretaunga/Ahuriri, Hawke's Bay Coast, Central Hawke's Bay Rural and Tararua East move to a restricted fire season from 8am on Wednesday 10 April, until further notice.

This means no open-air fires can be legally lit unless a fire permit has been applied for and approved by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Wairoa Rural will move to an open fire season. An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The rest of Hawke's Bay remains in a restricted fire season.

Announcing the fire season change, District Manager Glen Varcoe says lower temperatures are forecasted for these zones and morning dew is becoming heavier.

"While the risk has reduced, people still need to be mindful when lighting any fires, and ensure they are well controlled and safe," he says.

"Always check the fire season status to see whether you need a fire permit before you light a fire. We urge the public to visit www.checkitsalright.nz for information about outdoor and rural fire safety.

"Keep your grass short, clean dead leaves and debris from gutters and decks.

"Keep your driveway clear of trees and hedges for fire trucks and make sure your RAPID property number is easy for emergency services to find.

"There is extensive advice about wildfire preparedness on the outdoor and rural fire safety section of the Fire and Emergency website: https://fireandemergency.nz/"

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

