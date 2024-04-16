Arthur’s Pass, SH73, Overnight Closure In A Week

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will be closing SH73 between Arthur’s Pass and Otira in a week on a Monday and Tuesday night.

The route is one of two between the West Coast and Canterbury, with the Lewis Pass, SH7, the alternative (Waipara – Reefton/Greymouth).

Repair work is occurring at McGrath Creek Bridge.

The highway will close for four hours on Monday and Tuesday nights – 10 pm to 2 am, 22 and 23 April and into the morning of Wednesday, 24 April. If the weather is wet, this work will be rescheduled.

NZTA thanks all overnight drivers for planning their trips around this essential maintenance closure.

Check this link for any updates or changes to the schedule: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/warnings/463212

