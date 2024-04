Serious Crash, SH97, Mossburn - Southern

Police are at the scene of a serious crash that has blocked State Highway 97 near Mossburn this evening.

The crash was reported about 6.15pm and occurred between Hillas and Ellis roads. One person has received serious injuries and two people have moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating, and the road is expected to be closed for some time. Traffic management is being arranged and motorists should expect delays.

