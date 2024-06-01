Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plans In Place For Gang Tangi In Hawke's Bay

Saturday, 1 June 2024, 1:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Superintendent Jeanette Park, Eastern District Commander:

Police would like to reassure those in Eastern District that sufficient plans are in place to help ensure peoples’ safety during gang tangi proceedings in Hawke’s Bay.

A tangi culminating this morning in Napier, as well as another tangi expected to conclude on Tuesday in Central Hawke’s Bay, have seen numbers of gang members travelling from other parts of the country.

There is also the usual movement of holidaymakers travelling to celebrate King’s Birthday weekend, and we want those people to be able to go about their weekend plans safely and unhindered.

We have brought in extra staff from other districts to help bolster our local staff numbers, and will be deploying all staff in areas we have identified as most required.

Our staff have been in communication with both the whanau of the deceased, as well as gang leaders, reinforcing our expectations of safe and lawful behaviour during this time.

Any unlawful activity will not be tolerated, and we will be working to hold people accountable for this activity.

If you have immediate concerns for your safety, please call 111. If you are reporting matters after the fact, please contact 105 either online [1] or over the phone, referencing file number 240514/0870.

Police have also set up an online portal where members of the public can upload videos or photos of possible offending by gang members in Hawke’s Bay over coming days.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Any video or photos provided will be used by Police to undertake further enquiries and take appropriate enforcement action.

Videos or photos can be uploaded anonymously, or contact details can be provided if you wish to be contacted by Police.

To upload, go to https://cellar.nc3.govt.nz/ [2] and reference file number 240514/0870.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 