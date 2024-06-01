Plans In Place For Gang Tangi In Hawke's Bay

Superintendent Jeanette Park, Eastern District Commander:

Police would like to reassure those in Eastern District that sufficient plans are in place to help ensure peoples’ safety during gang tangi proceedings in Hawke’s Bay.

A tangi culminating this morning in Napier, as well as another tangi expected to conclude on Tuesday in Central Hawke’s Bay, have seen numbers of gang members travelling from other parts of the country.

There is also the usual movement of holidaymakers travelling to celebrate King’s Birthday weekend, and we want those people to be able to go about their weekend plans safely and unhindered.

We have brought in extra staff from other districts to help bolster our local staff numbers, and will be deploying all staff in areas we have identified as most required.

Our staff have been in communication with both the whanau of the deceased, as well as gang leaders, reinforcing our expectations of safe and lawful behaviour during this time.

Any unlawful activity will not be tolerated, and we will be working to hold people accountable for this activity.

If you have immediate concerns for your safety, please call 111. If you are reporting matters after the fact, please contact 105 either online [1] or over the phone, referencing file number 240514/0870.

Police have also set up an online portal where members of the public can upload videos or photos of possible offending by gang members in Hawke’s Bay over coming days.

Any video or photos provided will be used by Police to undertake further enquiries and take appropriate enforcement action.

Videos or photos can be uploaded anonymously, or contact details can be provided if you wish to be contacted by Police.

To upload, go to https://cellar.nc3.govt.nz/ [2] and reference file number 240514/0870.

