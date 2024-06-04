Police Commissioner’s Job Is To Enforce The Law, Not Publicly Lobby The Government To Change It

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming comments from Police Commissioner Andrew Coster where he appears to be lobbying the government to change alcohol regulations. Taxpayers’ Union Spokesperson, Jordan Williams, said:

“Andrew Coster is acting as a constitutional barbarian. There is a long held constitutional convention that Police - especially leadership - enforce the law, not lobby to change it.

“Who does the Police Commissioner think he is? If he wants to get involved in political campaigning, he should stand down.

“It appears Mr Coster is trying to have it both ways by saying it is not his job to be advocating for law changes before going on to do exactly that. Leading Morning Report with stories about the Commissioner advocating for minimum pricing of alcohol is a middle finger to the conventions Mr Coster is supposed to protect.

“The Police Minister and Public Service Commission need to pull the Commissioner into line.”

