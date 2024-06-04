Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Commissioner’s Job Is To Enforce The Law, Not Publicly Lobby The Government To Change It

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming comments from Police Commissioner Andrew Coster where he appears to be lobbying the government to change alcohol regulations. Taxpayers’ Union Spokesperson, Jordan Williams, said:

“Andrew Coster is acting as a constitutional barbarian. There is a long held constitutional convention that Police - especially leadership - enforce the law, not lobby to change it.

“Who does the Police Commissioner think he is? If he wants to get involved in political campaigning, he should stand down.

“It appears Mr Coster is trying to have it both ways by saying it is not his job to be advocating for law changes before going on to do exactly that. Leading Morning Report with stories about the Commissioner advocating for minimum pricing of alcohol is a middle finger to the conventions Mr Coster is supposed to protect.

“The Police Minister and Public Service Commission need to pull the Commissioner into line.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 