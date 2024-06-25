Police Make Breakthrough In Auckland Aggravated Robbery Investigations

Police have made numerous arrests as simultaneous search warrants were carried out over recent aggravated robberies across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Today, four arrests have been made over five aggravated robberies at various businesses this month.

Three of these offenders are facing charges over a violent aggravated robbery at a Papatoetoe jewellery store on Sunday evening.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, from Counties Manukau CIB, says five search warrants were carried out in central, south and west Auckland today.

“Today’s action is a result of astute detective work over recent days and weeks,” she says.

“As a result, we have laid charges against three males for the aggravated robbery on Sunday evening, and enquiries are continuing into outstanding offenders,” she says.

All three offenders, aged 15, 16 and 17 have been charged with aggravated robbery with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 16-year-old faces an additional charge of aggravated assault, while the 15-year-old is also facing a charge of assault.

All three will be facing the Manukau Youth Court.

Meanwhile, investigators in Auckland City District are also laying charges today.

Detective Inspector Bright says the 15-year-old, charged over the Papatoetoe incident, is also facing further charges over offending further north.

He has been charged with two aggravated robberies and an aggravated burglary that occurred earlier in June.

Those were incidents on 7 June at a Mt Roskill superette, on 14 June at a Sandringham store and on 15 June at a Mt Roskill store respectively.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A 15-year-old male has also been charged with aggravated robbery of a New Windsor superette on 8 June.

Detective Inspector Bright says investigators work has not finished and further arrests are likely.

“Let’s be clear, the violent behaviour we have seen play out is totally unacceptable,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

“Investigators have worked diligently in recent days and weeks to identify those allegedly responsible and we are continuing to hold them to account.

“We understand how distressing incidents like these are for victims and we hope these arrests will help provide reassurance to both the victims in this case and to the community.”

© Scoop Media

