Southern Police Urge Caution On Frozen Roads

Friday, 12 July 2024, 8:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Southern Police are urging drivers setting out on their daily commute to drive with caution on this frosty morning.

With temperatures below freezing, multiple roads are reported to be icy, with patches of black ice.

There is also a mixture of clear skies and thick fog across the district, and motorists should take the weather into account and drive to the conditions.

The important thing is to slow down and be on the lookout for ice, fog or excess grit on the roads.

If a patch of road looks wet or damp, assume it’s black ice; let your car slow down on its own, and brake gently before you get to a curve.

There is also freezing fog around Alexandra through to Cromwell, Upper Clutha and Tarras.

This is when tiny, supercooled liquid water droplets in fog freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when surface temperatures are at or below freezing.

Please drive with caution and do not take unnecessary risks.

© Scoop Media

