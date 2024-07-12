Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Methven, Mid Canterbury, Speed Change Takes Effect From Friday, 19 July, 2024

Friday, 12 July 2024, 9:32 am
Press Release: NZTA

The speed limit for a short section of SH77 in the Mid-Canterbury town of Methven will change from Friday, 19 July, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Methven is the gateway town to Mt Hutt skifield and more recently has its own thermal pools centre – Ōpuke Thermal Pools. The new 600 metre speed limit area reduces the state highway speed from 100 to 60, from north of the township, with its 50km/hour speed limit, to just past the entrance to the new pools.

Earlier release on this speed limit change:

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/methven-mid-canterbury-sh77-speed-limits-changing-end-of-july/

Background: the legal process for setting speed limits is changing

In June,  the Minister of Transport released a proposed new Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits – planned to come into force at the end of the year.

NZTA is working under the current process (2022 version of the Rule) for the SH77 Methven township north speed limit change. The change is also consistent with the intent of the incoming 2024 Rule.

Here is a link to more information on highway speed limit proposals: www.nzta.govt.nz/state-highway-speed-management

