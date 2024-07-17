Boat Fees Will Go

“Our Boaties are the backbone of our region – the moana is our playground, our source of food for our community and our pride of place. The Boat Trailer Parking fee is changing our way of life, and it is something I will not support as Mayor of Tauranga,” Mayoral Candidate Ria Hall has declared.

Boat trailer parking fees were introduced by the Commissioners taking effect on 1 July 2024 leaving locals wild.

“I have heard the concerns of the local boating community, and if elected I will remove these charges across all boat ramps.

“As we are in a financial recession, and with increased rises in food and living costs it seems regressive to impose a charge on the ability to recreate and gather kai. While I agree that Council must be fiscally responsible, we must also be in tune with the context of the times we live in and respond accordingly.

“I am confident in my leadership to find innovative solutions to ensure ratepayers do not wear the full burden of boat ramp maintenance costs”, Hall said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

