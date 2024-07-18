Police Stop Blunts Driver’s Cannabis Operation

An Auckland man has shone a light on his own alleged drug operation, after driving without headlights on.

Police stopped the man’s vehicle in Flat Bush at around 9.30pm last night, and in the process discovered more than a quarter of a million dollars in cannabis stacked in the ute.

(Photo/Supplied)

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, from Counties Manukau CIB, says staff noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

“Police staff invoked a search for drugs and located several large sacks of packaged cannabis in the rear of the vehicle.”

All up, Police recovered 65 kilograms of cannabis split up into bags along with a large quantity of cash.

Detective Inspector Bright says the cannabis has an estimated street value of nearly $800,000.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

He faces charges of possessing cannabis for supply and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

“This should put a sizeable dent into the local underground cannabis market,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

“Offenders in our communities are making huge profits from the illegal drug trade, and any catch on this scale should send a warning to growers that they will be held to account.”

Police in Avondale also discovered a good chunk of cannabis, after stopping a vehicle at midnight due to its manner of driving on the Northwestern Motorway.

Staff searched the female driver’s handbag and found 116g of the drug and cash.

A 24-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with possessing cannabis for supply, driving without a licence, and failing to answer bail.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

