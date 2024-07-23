Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions Decrease 2.7 Percent In The March 2024 Quarter

Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas emissions for industries and households in Aotearoa New Zealand decreased 2.7 percent in the March 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“This is the largest quarterly decrease since the beginning of our time series in March 2010, excluding the pandemic years,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

The 2.7 percent decrease in total emissions, equivalent to 541 kilotonnes (kt), was mainly due to lower agriculture, forestry, and fishing emissions. This industry’s emissions decreased by 154 kt (1.4 percent) in the March 2024 quarter.

“Seasonally adjusted figures show that the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry produced their lowest level of quarterly emissions since our series began. Their emissions are now down 8.1 percent from their peak in March 2019,” Oakley said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Total greenhouse gas emissions decrease 2.7 percent in the March 2024 quarter

Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): March 2024 quarter

CSV files for download

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

