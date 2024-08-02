Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Council Chief Executive Starts

Friday, 2 August 2024, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Supplied / Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council has a new chief executive, John Boswell.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she was very pleased to welcome Mr Boswell to Council.

“John joins us after a highly successful military career, reaching the position of Major General and Chief of Army, the most senior officer in the New Zealand Army. John wants to continue to serve the public in a positive values-based organisation after his impressive career in the Army,” Mayor Taylor said.

“He brings a collaborative leadership style as well as strong strategic management and communication skills which I know will work well for Council and the Marlborough community.”

Mr Boswell said he was incredibly honoured to have the opportunity to take on a senior leadership role with Council.

“I’m really looking forward to supporting the delivery of the core services of Council, effectively and efficiently, whilst always looking to be better in all we do and keeping an eye on how to position the district to benefit from future opportunities,” Mr Boswell said.

“Marlborough is an area that offers so much - it has huge potential - and it is a region my wife Vicky and I are looking forward to calling home.”

Outgoing CE Mark Wheeler wished Mr Boswell well in the role, saying it had been a great privilege to be the CE at Council for the past eight and a half years.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Council is a ‘people business’ and the people of Marlborough are amazing. They rightly expect quality services, respectful interactions, professionalism and cost efficiency,” Mr Wheeler said. “The CE role has given me many extremely satisfying times, all of which were team efforts.”

Mayor Taylor thanked Mr Wheeler sincerely for his 26 years of service to Council and said this service was not only to Council but to the people of Marlborough. Mr Wheeler has been chief executive since 2015, and prior to that was deputy chief executive and assets and services manager from 1998.

“We as a Council, province and community have been very lucky to have Mark at the helm as our CE and lead public servant,” Mayor Taylor said. “We wish Mark and wife Cathy a wonderful retirement.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 