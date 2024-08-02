New Council Chief Executive Starts

Supplied / Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council has a new chief executive, John Boswell.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she was very pleased to welcome Mr Boswell to Council.

“John joins us after a highly successful military career, reaching the position of Major General and Chief of Army, the most senior officer in the New Zealand Army. John wants to continue to serve the public in a positive values-based organisation after his impressive career in the Army,” Mayor Taylor said.

“He brings a collaborative leadership style as well as strong strategic management and communication skills which I know will work well for Council and the Marlborough community.”

Mr Boswell said he was incredibly honoured to have the opportunity to take on a senior leadership role with Council.

“I’m really looking forward to supporting the delivery of the core services of Council, effectively and efficiently, whilst always looking to be better in all we do and keeping an eye on how to position the district to benefit from future opportunities,” Mr Boswell said.

“Marlborough is an area that offers so much - it has huge potential - and it is a region my wife Vicky and I are looking forward to calling home.”

Outgoing CE Mark Wheeler wished Mr Boswell well in the role, saying it had been a great privilege to be the CE at Council for the past eight and a half years.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Council is a ‘people business’ and the people of Marlborough are amazing. They rightly expect quality services, respectful interactions, professionalism and cost efficiency,” Mr Wheeler said. “The CE role has given me many extremely satisfying times, all of which were team efforts.”

Mayor Taylor thanked Mr Wheeler sincerely for his 26 years of service to Council and said this service was not only to Council but to the people of Marlborough. Mr Wheeler has been chief executive since 2015, and prior to that was deputy chief executive and assets and services manager from 1998.

“We as a Council, province and community have been very lucky to have Mark at the helm as our CE and lead public servant,” Mayor Taylor said. “We wish Mark and wife Cathy a wonderful retirement.”

© Scoop Media

