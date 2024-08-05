Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Update: Unexplained Death, Kaipara District

Monday, 5 August 2024, 8:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton:

Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found deceased between Omamari Beach and Aranga Beach on Friday 2 August.

The death of Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki (known as Jo), aged 38, is being treated as unexplained.

Jo was found by a member of the public at around 2pm on Friday 2 August. She had been reported missing earlier that day after she did not return home on Thursday night.

A post mortem examination was completed over the weekend and Police are awaiting the findings of a pathologist.

Jo’s vehicle – a black Mitsubishi Outlander – was found by Police parked in the car park near the entrance to Omamari Beach.

We believe the vehicle was parked there sometime after 7pm on Thursday 1 August.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries who has not yet spoken to us.

In particular we are appealing for sightings of the black Mitsubishi Outlander in the car park at Omamari Beach, or sightings of anyone near the car or on the beach on Thursday evening (1 August) or Friday morning (2 August).

If you believe you have information which might be relevant to our investigation, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 240803/9062.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

