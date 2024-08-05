Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Slice Its Rates Pie Differently This Year

Monday, 5 August 2024, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Ratepayers who normally pay their Taupō District Council rates every quarter will instead pay only three instalments in the current rating year.

This change affects ratepayers who pay their rates quarterly and only impacts the current rates year (1 July to 30 June). Payments for ratepayers who pay their rates annually will also be delayed. Ratepayers who pay weekly, fortnightly or monthly are unaffected.

For its quarterly payers, the council normally sends out rates instalment notices on 1 August, 1 November, 1 February and 1 May, with payments due on the 20th of those months.

But because the council will not adopt its Long-term Plan until September, it will have to delay its normal rates instalment notices from August to October for annual payers with payments due 20 November; and switch to three rates payments in this financial year instead of four for its quarterly payers.

Sarah Matthews, Taupō District Council’s general manager organisation and performance, says the council will be writing to all ratepayers to explain the changes.

“For our quarterly ratepayers it’s really important for people to understand that while we are looking at rates rises this year, it’s not due to the shift to three payments instead of four,” Mrs Matthews says.

“We’re using the example of a pie to let them know that instead of slicing their rates pie into four pieces this year as usual, we’re instead slicing it into three.”

Mrs Matthews says the council is fully aware that many people will find it harder to manage three larger payments instead of four quarterly ones. She encourages people to contact council if they want to smooth their rates, by either making a voluntary rates payment in August, or switching to monthly payments.

For people struggling to pay their rates, the Department of Internal Affairs administers a rates rebate scheme. A link to this is on the council’s website at www.taupo.govt.nz/rates. Rates rebate applications will be sent out with rates invoices in October 2024 to those who applied for a rates rebate last year.

People with queries about their rates can contact the council’s customer services team on 07 376 0899 or email info@taupo.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 