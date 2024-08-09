Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Nelson And Tasman Districts Move To Open Fire Season

Friday, 9 August 2024, 10:22 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Nelson Tasman District will move to an open fire season from 8am Monday August 12, for the first time in almost 30 years.

An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Tokongawa and Sandy Bay will remain in a prohibited fire season, and St Arnaud will remain in a restricted fire season, which means a fire permit is required.

Community Risk Manager Steve Trigg says the change in fire season comes off the back of a new fire plan, for 2024-2027.

The previous fire plan preceded Fire and Emergency standing up its current Region and District structure, which came into effect around the country in 2021.

"This fire plan gives us more flexibility than ever before to place or remove controls around lighting fires in the open air," he says.

"Nelson Tasman people have acted responsibly during restricted seasons for almost three decades. We ask they continue to do so in an open fire season.

"Currently, the fire risk levels for most areas in Nelson Tasman is low, but low risk does not mean no risk.

"People should check the weather forecast before they light and monitor and control any burn until it is completely out," Steve Trigg says.

"We encourage them to follow the safety advice on www.checkitsalright.nz to reduce the risk of a fire getting out of control and putting people, property, or the environment at risk.

"It is important to check your local council rules and bylaws too."

