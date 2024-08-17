Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Body Located After Vessel Capsizes, Clutha

Saturday, 17 August 2024, 3:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can advise a body has been located after a vessel capsized on the Jacks Bay Bar earlier this morning.

Emergency services were notified around 10:40am and a search was initiated for one person believed to be outstanding in the water.

A helicopter assisted with an aerial search, while Coastguard Bluff and Coastguard Dunedin volunteers and rescue vessels assisted in searching the water.

Sadly, a body believed to be the person overboard was located on a nearby beach.

A second person onboard was located on some rocks nearby and has been brought to shore, alongside a dog.

The boat has been recovered from the water.

We would like to extend our thanks to the volunteers and members of the public who assisted in today’s rescue efforts.

