Police Appeal For Driver Of Car To Come Forward After Pedestrian Critically Injured

Sunday, 18 August 2024, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for the driver of a car potentially involved in a collision with a pedestrian overnight to come forward.

A male pedestrian was seriously injured on White Pine Bush Road, Whakatāne, shortly after midnight, Sunday 18 August.

The injured man remains in hospital and is in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the exact circumstances are under way.

It is believed that the injured man was hit by at least two vehicles.

The driver from one of these vehicles is assisting Police with our enquiries, and Police are appealing for the driver of the second vehicle - described as a blue SUV - to come forward.

We would also like to hear from anyone else travelling on or near White Pine Bush Road around the time of the crash, who may have information relating to the case.

Please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 240818/1806.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

