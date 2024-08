Serious Crash, SH 29 Te Poi Matamata - Waikato

Police are responding to a serious crash that has closed State Highway 29 near Te Poi Matamata this evening.

Emergency services were alerted about 5.45pm.

The crash reportedly involved two vehicles and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The road is closed at State Highway 29 and Cambridge Road and State Highway 29 and Rapurapu Road.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists should expect delays.

