Peel Street Toilets Get New Lease On Life

The Peel Street public toilets that have been in the central city for more than 100 years could now live to see another 100.

After recent earthquake strengthening work, the Peel Street toilet building will be fitted out with a gender neutral accessible public toilet.

Gisborne District Council acting director Liveable Communities Kerry Hudson says the strengthening and fit out work will take approximately eight weeks and will include a single pan unisex accessible toilet within the building.

“While the work is underway there are two portaloos on site for public use.”

“The Peel Street toilets were earthquake-strengthened last year. They were poised for demolition in the late 1990s and the Bright Street toilets, which opened in 1998, were built as the alternative public toilets in the central city.”

“But in February 1999, Tairāwhiti resident Luke Donnelly obtained an Environment Court order to stop the demolition – allegedly just as the bulldozers were being unloaded.”

The Environment Court agreed the toilets were of heritage value, even though they were not listed or scheduled, and that they should be protected.

The public toilets were built in 1921 to a design by then Borough Engineer Mr J A McDonald. It is the last known building in New Zealand designed by the world-recognised engineer, who also designed the Peel Street and Gladstone Road bridges.

The architecture has been categorised as “stripped classical” with an underlying Edwardian style. The stripped definition comes because some of the decorated parapets have been removed over time because they were potentially a hazard if they fell.

The building used to have two venting domes at the top, which earned it the nickname Taj Mahal. Those domes were removed around 1967. Original windows to the north and west were removed in or about 1972.

Mr Hudson says businesses in the immediate area have been advised of the work and there should be limited disruption to them or the surrounding area.

