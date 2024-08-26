Kāpiti Coast District Council Monitoring Heavy Rain Warning And Rising Rivers

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Tararua Range from 6am to 9pm Monday 26 August. 80–120mm is expected to accumulate with peak rates of 10–20mm/h, with possible thunderstorms.

Kāpiti Coast District Council has stood up an incident management team to monitor the situation.

Emergency Operations Controller James Jefferson says the district has already experienced surface flooding in some areas.

“We encourage people to avoid travelling if they can as the weather is set to continue for the whole day,” says Mr Jefferson.

“Our streams and rivers are rising, with high tide expected at 2.30pm. We’re working closely with Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) and Greater Wellington’s incident team who are fully focused on the evolving situation in the Kāpiti Coast.

“Our Council are responding to a number of service requests regarding stormwater blockages and surface flooding.”

The community are asked to be prepared for any change in the situation, particularly those who reside in low lying areas.

Check your sumps and drains and clear any debris that might affect their capacity

Stay out of flood water

Report any issues to our call centre on 0800 486 486 or on the Antenno app

Listen to the radio and keep an eye on our social media and website for updates

“We’re also aware of a landslip on the main rail line between Paraparaumu and Paekākāriki. There are some delays, please up to date with any cancellations through Metlink.”

Our next update will be around midday.

