Rain Easing But Forecast Remains Dicey

While rain and river levels are easing Kāpiti Coast District Council will continue to monitor the weather overnight.

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Emergency Operations Controller James Jefferson says the worst of the wet weather appears to be moving north but MetService’s Heavy Rain Warning will remain in place until 8pm tonight.

“The situation is looking better than it did this morning and I’m pleased to report we are ending the day in pretty good shape,” Mr Jefferson says.

“There was overtopping of some stopbanks but these have been checked and are all intact, and there have been a few properties flooded but nothing too major thankfully.

“The high tide didn’t seem to cause any additional issues either.”

Mr Jefferson says with more inclement weather on the horizon it is important households remain vigilant and have good emergency plans in place.

“There is another band of rain forecast to come through in the next 24 hours so if you’re in flood-prone areas be prepared to make a move if the situation does worsen, and if you need emergency help call 111 immediately.

“It’s a good idea to clear gutters and drains, and we are expecting some wind later in the week so make sure any loose items are well-secured.

“If you’re travelling, please check the MetService forecasts tonight and in the morning before starting your morning commute.

“After a settled winter this is a reminder that spring can be a different kettle of fish, and we all need to be ready for when things do go bad.”

Check your sumps and drains and clear any debris that might affect their capacity

Report any issues to our call centre on 0800 486 486 or on the Antenno app

Listen to the radio and keep an eye on our social media and website for updates

Keep an eye on the roads around the region: www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information

To keep up to date on the weather visit: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home for the latest updates.

© Scoop Media

