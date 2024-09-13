Feedback Sought On Dangerous Buildings Policy

Kāpiti Coast District Council is seeking community feedback on changes to its existing policy that ensures buildings in the district meet minimum requirements to ensure they are safe.

As part of a required five-yearly review, Council is reviewing the Dangerous and Insanitary Buildings Policy. The Policy is a requirement of the Building Act and aims to make sure any building does its job without putting people at risk – whether residents or visitors.

The public is invited to submit on the updated policy between 18 September and 18 October.

Buildings may become dangerous or insanitary through structural failure, instability of ground or exposure to natural hazards, through moisture ingress, failure of critical systems like sprinklers or lifts, or insufficient access to potable water or sanitary facilities.

Council group manager strategy and growth Kris Pervan says the policy is now also required to cover buildings that could be affected by a nearby dangerous building.

“It is important that all buildings are structurally sound and don’t pose any danger or health risks, so that the people who use them are safe,” Ms Pervan says.

“The policy ensures that when there are issues with buildings there is a clear process for assessing and making them safe.”

“Adding affected buildings to the policy is a response to the Christchurch earthquakes and means buildings that might be at risk if a nearby building fails are included.”

A few other changes have been made following advice from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

These include better linking decision making about buildings to wider social, economic and cultural factors, and to include some best practice actions.

More information and submission forms will be available at haveyoursay.kapiticoast.govt.nz and in Council service centres from 18 September 2024.

What are dangerous, affected or insanitary buildings?

Generally, dangerous, affected, and insanitary buildings can be described as:

Dangerous Building: a building that is likely to fail structurally, or is hazardous in the event of fire, and is likely to cause death or injury to a person in it, or near it, or cause damage to other buildings/property.

Affected building: a building that is adjacent to, adjoining, or nearby a dangerous building, which could be at risk should the dangerous building fail.

Insanitary Building: a building that

o is offensive or injurious to health because of its situation or construction.

o lacks a potable water supply or adequate sanitary facilities.

© Scoop Media

