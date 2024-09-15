Have Your Say On The Jardine Park Development Plan

How would you like to use and enjoy Jardine Park in the future? Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is asking for community feedback on a draft development plan for Jardine Park, a large public recreation reserve located in Kelvin Heights on the shores of Lake Whakatipu.

QLDC Community Services General Manager Kenneth Bailey said the Council’s Parks team encourages local residents, especially those based on the Kelvin Peninsula, to check out the proposed landscape development concepts and share their feedback.

“Jardine Park is a well-loved and popular open space offering a variety of recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. We encourage the community to share their views on the long-term layout proposed in the plan which builds on existing uses and aims to meet future needs,” said Mr Bailey.

“The plan focuses on creating a community space that has a range of passive and active recreation facilities for people of all ages and abilities, increasing biodiversity with restoration planting, protecting open space and improving parking and access,” he said.

Following an informal community drop-in session at the croquet club in May, feedback was used to further progress the draft development plan. QLDC is now inviting further feedback before finalising the plan.

All are welcome to come along to chat with the Parks team at two drop-in sessions. These will be held on Saturday 7 September between 10.00am-12.00pm and Wednesday 11 September between 7.00-8.00pm at Wakatipu Croquet Clubhouse, Jardine Park.

View the draft plan and concept design, then share feedback by 30 September at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz.

Changes will be made to the draft plan based on community feedback and the final plan will then be presented to the Community & Services Committee for adoption on 12 November.

FURTHER INFORMATION | Kā pāroko tāpiri

A development plan is a landscape plan that details where we propose to place physical things and maps how an area can be used by the community. This plan aims to provide a clear vision for the park that builds upon the work carried out over the past decade, including community engagement and previous designs.

The 29ha park currently offers a range of facilities including croquet greens, a club house and toilets, tennis courts, an informal gravel car park, a playground and flying fox, informal rugby/soccer pitch, disc golf course, walking and mountain bike trails, a community orchard and the Jean Malpas Community Nursery.

