$991 Million Transport Funding Welcomed

Northland’s Regional Transport Committee has welcomed news the government will invest almost $1 billion over the next three years into the region’s transport network.

Committee chair, Northland Regional Councillor Joe Carr, says Transport Minister Simeon Brown had announced recently a total of $991 million would be invested in Northland in the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) period.

"This is good stuff from the Minister and is consistent with the RTC’s submissions and meetings with him."

"The RTC-lead reforms of the delivery of local roading services in Northland puts us in good stead for the cost effective, no frills and well reported road controlling authority and New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) management that the Minister is requiring."

However, Cr Carr says Northland has particular difficulties with the condition of State Highways One and 10.

"While there will be work to improve the safety and resilience of more than 620 lane kilometres of state highways with road resurfacing, renewals, and fixing potholes, the extent of structural damage to our SH1 and SH10 pavements because of years of neglect means that the two percent allocation for rehabilitation is grossly insufficient as reseals alone will not work."

In a letter to the regional council yesterday (subs: 03 September), chief executive Nicole Rosie says investment in Northland during the 2024-27 NLTP is targeted at strengthening the region’s connections to key markets and building economic growth and prosperity

She says the $991 million forecast investment includes:

$258m forecast maintenance operations investment

$458m forecast for pothole prevention $243m forecast improvements investment

$18m forecast public transport investment

$4m forecast safety investment

$6.9m forecast walking and cycling investment

Local highlights over the three years will include progress work on the development and route protection of two Roads of National Significance; the alternative to the Brynderwyn Hills, and SH1 Port Marsden Highway to Whangārei.

There will be work to strengthen key bridges in the region to support the economy by allowing access for larger High Productivity Motor Vehicles (HPMV)

Slip repairs and improvements at Mangamuka Gorge will be completed as will land purchase and consenting for a Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre (CVSC)on SH15 Marsden.

