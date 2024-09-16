New Defibrillators Equip Remote Communities For Medical Emergencies

New Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) have been installed in a number of rural and isolated locations around Wairarapa, including in some of the region’s community halls.

The new locations are:

Masterton district:

1123 Mataikona Road

Mauriceville Fire Station

Taueru Hall

South Wairarapa district:

Ngawi Community Hall

Pirinoa Community Hall

Ruakokoputuna Hall

The addition of the AEDs further equips these halls as key community facilities, including during medical emergencies and natural disasters.

The AEDS were donated by Wairarapa Recovery Office (WRO) as part of an ongoing programme to support and resource communities in the region for when emergencies happen. WRO works across the three Wairarapa district councils (Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa) to coordinate disaster recovery and community emergency resilience efforts.

“The better equipped and prepared our communities are before an emergency, the better they will be able to respond and recover afterwards,” WRO Programme Manager Simon Taylor said.

“The AEDs are among a range of resources and equipment that have been donated to communities likely to be isolated during emergency events to help them manage after a disaster. Having them installed in facilities such as halls also means they will provide a lifesaving resource all year round.”

Wellington Free Ambulance (WFA) installed the AEDs and will provide ongoing maintenance. Community Liaison Cheryl Watson said WFA was grateful for the additional AEDS and the opportunity to install them in more remote communities.

“The AEDs will provide an essential lifesaving device in communities that have limited access to health services when a medical emergency happens. It’s been great to work with the Recovery Office on how we can support and equip these communities for their time of need.”

The installations will be followed by AED and CPR training for volunteers in these communities.

A full list of AED locations nationally can be found online.

Training in the use of AEDs can be booked through Wellington Free Ambulance.

