Homicide Investigation Launched, Rotorua

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 8:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman has died and two others have been critically injured in linked incidents in Rotorua.

Emergency services were called about 5am this morning to a Western Heights address after a report of two people being seriously assaulted.

They were transported to hospital in critical condition.

A scene examination is underway, and enquiries are ongoing to determine exactly what has occurred.

Separately, Police were called to an Utuhina address about 2.35pm to conduct a welfare check on a woman.

Upon arriving at the property, Police located the woman deceased.

A scene examination is also underway at that property.

Police believe the incidents are linked, and one person is assisting us with our enquiries.

We are currently not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about either incident that might assist with our enquiries.

If you can help, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240923/0552.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers(link is external) on 0800 555 111.

