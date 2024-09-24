Care And Support With Dignity Are Key For Older People Across Aotearoa, New Zealand

On October 1st, the world will mark the International Day of Older Persons, a day dedicated to honouring the contributions of older people and advocating for their rights.

This year’s theme, "Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide," shines a spotlight on the need for robust systems of care and services that ensure older people are supported and treated with dignity.

As Aotearoa, New Zealand’s leading charity for the well-being of older people, Age Concern New Zealand echoes this global call.

Chief Executive Karen Billings-Jensen states, "Ageing with dignity is a fundamental right, and supporting that means having care and support service options that allow older people to thrive. Our mission is to advocate for respect, care, and support for older New Zealanders, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs met."

National President Wayne Bradshaw adds, "The UN's theme this year reminds us that the well-being of older people is not only about access to services but also building a compassionate society that honours the dignity of older people."

This International Day of Older Persons serves as a great reminder that older people are vital and cherished members of our communities. Their wisdom and experiences enrich our society, and their care should reflect that importance.

Age Concern New Zealand encourages everyone to stand with older people by becoming an Age Concern Dignity Champion, advocating for stronger support systems and opposing ageism in all its forms.

Join us in celebrating the International Day of Older Persons and supporting ageing with dignity for all. Learn more and become an Age Concern New Zealand Dignity Champion www.ageconcern.org.nz and help fulfil the promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons.

An Age Concern Dignity Champion pledges to:

Reject stereotypes and focus on the uniqueness of every individual.

Speak up when they hear people speaking negatively about growing old.

Have the courage to question practices they feel are disrespectful to older people.

Not patronise older people.

Be patient, polite and friendly.

Have zero tolerance for abuse or neglect.

Build relationships – that combat isolation.

