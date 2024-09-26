Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Stolen Property Returned Following Spate Of Burglaries, Feilding

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 12:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Sergeant Luke Shannon, Feilding Police.

Residents of a Feilding retirement village can sleep easier now Feilding Police have returned their previously stolen items, and identified a person of interest for the burglaries.

We have been working closely with the residents of the Ranfurly Manor Villas since the spate of overnight burglaries between 22-26 August 2024.

Outdoor property was being targeted and taken from patios as the residents slept and they were understandably feeling shaken and uneasy.

A meeting was held on Thursday 5 September at Ranfurly Manor, Police alongside our partners Community Patrol and Neighbourhood support provided crime prevention advice and reassurance for these individuals.

Today with some public support Police were able to locate the property stolen and return it to the residents.

Senior Constable Tracey Colville alongside Constable Char Lucas hand delivered the property back and the residents were ecstatic to be reunited with their property.

A person of interest has been identified with charges expected in the near future.

This is a great result for our community and shows the results we can achieve working together.

