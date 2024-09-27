Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Alleged Offender’s Crime Spree Halted In Albany

Friday, 27 September 2024, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man finds himself in court today after stealing a vehicle and committing a raft of offending across the North Shore yesterday afternoon.

His offending began in Browns Bay, after stealing a woman’s vehicle from a supermarket car park at around 1.30pm.

Acting Inspector CJ Miles, of Waitematā East Police, says the victim had disturbed the offender in the process.

“The vehicle’s owner approached the offender as he was in the process of breaking in, before he made threats with the screwdriver he was carrying,” she says.

At around 2pm, the stolen vehicle arrived outside a Northcote superette.

“The offender allegedly jumped the counter, stealing tobacco products and money from the cash register, before fleeing in the stolen vehicle.”

Acting Inspector Miles says Police had become aware of the vehicle at this point, and a unit sighted it entering the Northern Motorway.

“Eagle began tracking the stolen vehicle as it headed north and relayed its position to Police ground units.

“The vehicle wasn’t being pursued, but from overhead we could see that the alleged offender’s driving became very erratic.”

At one point the driver conducted a U-Turn into oncoming traffic, before eventually correcting to the right direction of travel.

Eventually, the incident concluded near the Greville Road on-ramp with Police quickly taking the driver into custody on the motorway.

A 26-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court today facing a raft of charges including burglary, intentional damage, assault, and reckless driving.

“It was very fortunate the man’s reckless behaviour did not cause an accident or any harm to members of the public,” acting Inspector Miles says.

“Our staff worked together to be able to bring this matter to a safe conclusion, and the man will now have his day in court.”

