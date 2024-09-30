Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Three Drivers Face Court After Driving In Excess Of 150km/h

Monday, 30 September 2024, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Wellington Police are urging drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions after seeing a high number of motorists travelling at excess speeds over the last week.

Three of those were drivers are facing the court after travelling at speeds in excess of 150km/hr.

Superintendent Corrie Parnell, Wellington District Commander says: “These speeds are reckless and can result in serious consequences.

“Your stopping distance increases dramatically at higher speeds, it isn’t just about your driving ability, but being able to react if something unexpected happens on the road in front of you.

“Police are out on the roads everyday monitoring driving conditions and stopping drivers who put their own and other motorists lives at risk.

We see too many preventable deaths on our roads, and we make no apology for targeting these high-risk driving behaviours including restraints, impairment, distractions, and speed,” Superintendent Parnell says.

You can expect to see us anywhere anytime. If you are stopped expect to be fined or face court action, not be let off with a warning.

Our message is simple: The speed limit is exactly that – a limit, not a guideline.

If you see dangerous or careless driving behaviour please contact Police. You can call us on 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

