Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Home Ownership Increases And Housing Quality Improves

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 11:36 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

2023 Census data shows home ownership has increased and housing quality has improved, according to statistics released by Stats NZ today.

Around two-thirds of households in Aotearoa New Zealand (1,175,217 or 66.0 percent) now own their home or hold it in a family trust, compared with 64.5 percent in 2018.

“This increase in home ownership, although small, is a reversal of the falling rates we have seen since home ownership peaked in the early 1990s,” Stats NZ principal analyst Rosemary Goodyear said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

  • Home ownership increases and housing quality improves - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/home-ownership-increases-and-housing-quality-improves/
  • 2023 Census population, dwelling, and housing highlights - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/2023-census-population-dwelling-and-housing-highlights
  • Census results reflect Aotearoa New Zealand’s diversity - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/census-results-reflect-aotearoa-new-zealands-diversity/
  • Ka whakaata te Tatauranga i te kanorau o Aotearoa - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/ka-whakaata-te-tatauranga-i-te-kanorau-o-aotearoa/
  • 2023 Census shows 1 in 20 adults belong to Aotearoa New Zealand’s LGBTIQ+ population - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/2023-census-shows-1-in-20-adults-belong-to-aotearoa-new-zealands-lgbtiq-population/
  • Overview of data available from the 2023 Census - https://www.stats.govt.nz/reports/overview-of-data-available-from-the-2023-census/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 