Home Ownership Increases And Housing Quality Improves

2023 Census data shows home ownership has increased and housing quality has improved, according to statistics released by Stats NZ today.

Around two-thirds of households in Aotearoa New Zealand (1,175,217 or 66.0 percent) now own their home or hold it in a family trust, compared with 64.5 percent in 2018.

“This increase in home ownership, although small, is a reversal of the falling rates we have seen since home ownership peaked in the early 1990s,” Stats NZ principal analyst Rosemary Goodyear said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

Home ownership increases and housing quality improves - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/home-ownership-increases-and-housing-quality-improves/

2023 Census population, dwelling, and housing highlights - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/2023-census-population-dwelling-and-housing-highlights

