Update: Serious Crash, SH2, Waioeka

A search is ongoing following a serious crash on State Highway 2, Waioeka Road, in Opotiki this morning.

At around 10.20am, emergency services were alerted that a single vehicle had gone down a bank and entered the Waioeka River, between Waioeka Pa Road and Waiata Road.

Two people have been transported to Whakatane Hospital with moderate injuries.

One person is currently unaccounted for. Search and Rescue teams are searching in the area in an effort to locate the person.

Anyone downstream of the Historic Tauranga Bridge should call 111 if they have information that may assist Police.

Please reference P060175638.

State Highway 2 remains closed to allow emergency services to attend, please avoid the area and expect delays.

