Road Closed, SH1, Main South Road, Selwyn
Thursday, 10 October 2024, 11:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway One, Main South Road is closed following a
serious crash this morning.
Police are in attendance
of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Breadings Road
and Main South Road, reported at around 10.50am.
One
person is reported to have serious injuries.
The road
is closed, motorists are advised to follow diversions and
expect
delays.
