Road Closed, SH1, Main South Road, Selwyn

State Highway One, Main South Road is closed following a serious crash this morning.

Police are in attendance of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Breadings Road and Main South Road, reported at around 10.50am.

One person is reported to have serious injuries.

The road is closed, motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

