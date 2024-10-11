Man To Face Court Over Bus Assault

Police have charged a man over an unprovoked assault on an Auckland bus driver.

Auckland City West Police have been investigating an assault that occurred in the Kingsland area last Friday, 4 October.

Area Commander Inspector Alisse Robertson says the bus had stopped on New North Road at the time.

“The offender allegedly struck the driver, before running away from the bus,” she says.

“Our staff attended at the time and began to make enquiries into the matter.”

Overnight, Police located a 25-year-old Henderson man and arrested him.

He has been charged with assault and will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Inspector Robertson says: “I know when these events occur it impacts the staff and commuters who use these services.

“More than 13,500 bus services alone operate across our city every day, most without incident.

“There is no place for violence, and when these incidents occur we will continue to identify and prosecute offenders.”

