Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man To Face Court Over Bus Assault

Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have charged a man over an unprovoked assault on an Auckland bus driver.

Auckland City West Police have been investigating an assault that occurred in the Kingsland area last Friday, 4 October.

Area Commander Inspector Alisse Robertson says the bus had stopped on New North Road at the time.

“The offender allegedly struck the driver, before running away from the bus,” she says.

“Our staff attended at the time and began to make enquiries into the matter.”

Overnight, Police located a 25-year-old Henderson man and arrested him.

He has been charged with assault and will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Inspector Robertson says: “I know when these events occur it impacts the staff and commuters who use these services.

“More than 13,500 bus services alone operate across our city every day, most without incident.

“There is no place for violence, and when these incidents occur we will continue to identify and prosecute offenders.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 