Mayoral Community Awards: It’s Time To Nominate Local Legends

The Taupō District would not be the beautiful, vibrant place it is without its community-minded legends who go above and beyond for the place they love.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas is eager to celebrate those people at the 2024 Mayoral Community Awards, but he needs you to tell us about them first.

Mayoral Community Awards - Brenda Chaffe, 29 September 2023 (Photo/Supplied)

Nominations are now open, so if you know someone who works behind the scenes, often doing unpaid voluntary work over long periods to improve community wellbeing, it’s time to nominate them.

One of last year’s 17 recipients Brenda Chaffe, recognised for almost 20 years of volunteering at the Mangakino St John station, says she was “quite chuffed” to receive the award.

“Even just the fact I was nominated was really nice,” she says.

“When you do something as a volunteer, in my case for so long, it’s rather nice to get that acknowledgment. We have my certificate hanging in the Mangakino St John station.”

Brenda says in small communities such as Mangakino everyone has to look out for each other which is why she is happy to volunteer. This includes being on call and attending local events in case she is needed.

“It keeps me going and keeps my mind active, but it’s mostly for the community. I do this because for a long time if I hadn’t done it, there was nobody else out here. We all have each other’s backs out here.”

She encourages anyone who knows of a deserving local to get a nomination in because she knows first-hand what a wonderful feeling it is to be acknowledged.

Mayor David Trewavas says he looks forward to giving out the awards each year and the only hard part is picking out winners from so many deserving nominations.

“The Taupō District has so many special groups and individuals who help us achieve Council’s vision of being a district of connected communities who thrive and embrace opportunities.

“This year’s awards ceremony is being held at Waiora House and will be followed by a morning tea. I can’t wait to see the nominations start rolling in.”

For more information or to nominate someone you think is making a positive difference in the Taupō District, head to www.taupo.govt.nz/awards. Nominations close at 5pm on Friday 15 November.

