Serious Crash, State Highway 1, Marton

Police are at the scene of a serious crash that has blocked State Highway 1 at Marton.

The crash involves an empty bus and a truck, and was reported about 8.50am. The road is blocked at the rail overbridge between Wings Line and Calico Line.

Diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Information will be released proactively when we are in a position to do so.

