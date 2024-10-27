Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Police Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Man

Sunday, 27 October 2024, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of missing man Terrence Jameson.

Terrence, aged 74, was last seen at around 9am on Friday 25 October, on the walking track directly behind Harcourt Park in Upper Hutt.

"Terrence used this track often and would regularly ride his electric one wheel scooter between the duck pond through to Akatarawa Road Bridge," said Detective Inspector Haley Ryan.

"On the morning of 25 October, he had his electric one wheel scooter with him, however on this day he could have been carrying it, which would give the appearance of him carrying a black box."

"He also had distinctive red basketball boots, which he may have been wearing or also carrying.”

Police have fears for Terrence’s safety and are asking anyone who may have seen Terrence on 25 October or who may have information which could help us locate him to call us on 105 and quote file number 241025/6976.

Residents in the Harcourt Park/Brown Owl area can expect to see a continued police presence today, as officers continue to search for Terrence.

