Fatal Crash, Dairy Flat

One person has died following a motorcycle crash in Dairy Flat last night.

A Police unit noticed a motorbike travelling at excess speed along Wilks Road at around 9.30pm.

The Police unit turned around to conduct a traffic stop but was unable to locate the motorcyclist.

A short time later Police were notified of a motorbike crash on Wilks Road.

Emergency services quickly responded but the rider died at the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media