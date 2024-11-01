Message To Motorcyclists: The Right Gear Can Save Your Life

Road Policing Manager Inspector Tony Wakelin says it’s heartbreaking having to tell loved ones that someone has been seriously hurt or killed in a crash – and even more so when that situation might have been prevented.

“In several recent crashes we’ve found riders without helmets, in some cases with devastating consequences.

“We’re asking motorcyclists to please, think about your loved ones when you’re heading out on the bike. What you do affects them too.

“Putting on a helmet is a simple step that takes a couple of seconds, and it could save your life or prevent a serious injury or lifelong disability.

“Please, take those few seconds to get your gear on and properly fitted – you never know if today’s the day it will save your life.”

Please ride safely and if you’re not licensed to ride a motorcycle, it’s simple – don’t get in the seat.

More tips for riding safely can be found on Waka Kotahi’s website.

