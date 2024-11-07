Construction Of Much-Anticipated Community Project Kicks Off

Merivale Community Centre volunteers Lana Taupo, Julie Underwood and Sibylle Steppat are looking forward to the new centre being built. Photo/Supplied.

“How can you find words for such a great project that will benefit such a great community?”

Merivale Community Centre volunteer Sibylle Steppat sums up the sentiment shared by many who are excited that construction of the new Merivale Community Centre (MCC) on Kesteven Avenue has begun.

Sibylle has been a volunteer at the centre for 12 years, the same amount of time she’s lived in the community. She joined MCC volunteers and staff, Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale, Councillor Rod Taylor and others involved with the project at a recent blessing to mark the beginning of the first stage of construction.

A fitness instructor for seniors at the centre, Sibylle is looking forward to being in the new space once it’s complete at the end of next year and having enough room to hold her classes.

Fellow MCC volunteer Julie Underwood says that as a community, they will be proud of their new centre.

“The community centre is about celebrating everyone in our community, and giving them somewhere they feel safe, welcome, and accepted,” says Julie.

Councillor Rod Taylor also acknowledges the important role the centre will play.

“The new centre will be a modern space that will better meet the diverse needs of the Merivale community for years to come,” says Councillor Taylor.

“It represents more than just a physical building. It’s about creating a central hub where the communities of Merivale can gather and feel safe and welcomed, and something the community can own and be proud of,” says Councillor Taylor. “A special thanks must also go to our funding partners: TECT Community Trust, BayTrust and the NZ Lottery Grants Board.”

As well as the new community centre, Council has made some road safety improvements in the area to help make it safer for tamariki and residents to cross the road. Improvements include two new pedestrian crossings, a new refuge island, new footpath and a new disability park and loading zone in this area.

While the new centre is being built, the Merivale Community Centre is operating from their temporary home at 386 Fraser Street (near Surrey Grove).

For more information about the Merivale Community Centre project, please visit https://www.letstalktauranga.co.nz/merivale

