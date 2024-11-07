Temporary Bus Bike Rack Restriction Now Day And Night

Otago Regional Council has extended last week’s announcement about a suspension of use of the bike racks on buses in both Dunedin and Queenstown to now apply both during the day and in the evening.

This follows a restriction issued by the Bus and Coach Association on behalf of bus operators. The restriction is in line with actions by other transport operators throughout New Zealand following a safety notice from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

This precautionary measure follows recent concerns raised by the association that on some bus models operated in New Zealand, when loaded with bikes, bike racks may partially obscure headlights and therefore may not be compliant with road rules. This is a temporary restriction, taking effect from 11.59pm on Friday 8 November.

The Otago Regional Council Transport Implementation Lead Julian Phillips says, “Cycling and public transport go hand-in-hand for many of our passengers, and we’re committed to a solution that ensures safe, seamless travel. This temporary pause prioritises safety as we work closely with NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) and our operators to understand these potential compliance issues.”

“This decision was not made lightly,” Mr Phillips added. “Safety is central to our service, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we await clarity from NZTA and work towards a safe, long-term solution.”

“We understand the significant impacts this restriction will have on our community. However, we also understand why our operators need to comply with legislation. We’re focusing on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, drivers, and the public. The timeframe for setting the criteria and testing is unknown at present” Mr Phillips says.

The decision to suspend bike rack use during daytime hours follows the initial night-time restriction put in place on 2 November.

“We thank our customers for their continued understanding as we navigate this additional restriction. Our staff and drivers will be doing their best to let affected customers know,” he added.

The bike racks will be temporarily disabled.

Customers can check this webpage for updates: www.orc.govt.nz/bikerackinfo

As well as the Orbus Facebook pages:

www.facebook.com/OrbusDN

www.facebook.com/OrbusQT

