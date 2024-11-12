Christchurch And Wellington Show Auckland How To Buy A Tree

Following news yesterday in the NZ Herald on Wellington, the Taxpayers' Union can reveal through official correspondence that Christchurch City Council has also undercut Auckland's $1.3 million Christmas tree, $800k of which was funded by Auckland Council's targeted rates.

“For only four percent of the total cost, Christchurch has managed to undercut Auckland's spending, while ratepayers don't need to worry about losing their Christmas Bonus" said Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren.

“Purchased by Christchurch in 2023 for $43,990 and transported for $11,880 – the central city tree shows that bigger doesn’t always mean better. With an installation and take-down price of $8,000, the Super City is again being shown up.

"With Wellington spending around the same as Christchurch this year for three trees and decorations, Auckland needs to take a look at other councils' spending to understand value for money."

