Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch And Wellington Show Auckland How To Buy A Tree

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Following news yesterday in the NZ Herald on Wellington, the Taxpayers' Union can reveal through official correspondence that Christchurch City Council has also undercut Auckland's $1.3 million Christmas tree, $800k of which was funded by Auckland Council's targeted rates.

“For only four percent of the total cost, Christchurch has managed to undercut Auckland's spending, while ratepayers don't need to worry about losing their Christmas Bonus" said Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren.

“Purchased by Christchurch in 2023 for $43,990 and transported for $11,880 – the central city tree shows that bigger doesn’t always mean better. With an installation and take-down price of $8,000, the Super City is again being shown up.

"With Wellington spending around the same as Christchurch this year for three trees and decorations, Auckland needs to take a look at other councils' spending to understand value for money."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 