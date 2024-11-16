Homicide Investigation, Whakatane

Police have commenced a homicide investigation into the death of an 8-year-old boy.

At 5.30pm yesterday, Friday 15 November, Police were called to Whakatane Hospital, after an 8-year-old boy died following an assault.

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested and appeared in Whakatane District Court this morning charged with Assault. She has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Whakatane District Court on Wednesday 20 November. Police are not ruling out laying charges against other people in relation to this matter.

A scene examination will be conducted today at an address in Te Teko. Any further information will be issued proactively when available.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online [1] now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241115/2140.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

